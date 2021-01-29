'Back to work': Sana Mir beats coronavirus

Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir tests negative for coronavirus. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Sana Mir

Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir tests negative for coronavirus.



LAHORE: Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir on Friday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus and has resumed her duties.

"Thank you for all your prayers and love. I have tested negative, spent some time with family, and now back to work," Mir wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on January 5, the 34-year-old cricket star had shared that she was diagnosed with coronavirus after she had shown symptoms of fever on day three of the match.

Mir was part of the broadcast panel for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. She was in the Pakistan Cricket Board commentary box for the final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.