Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for coronavirus

The 34-year-old cricket star is part of the broadcast panel for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. She was in the Pakistan Cricket Board commentary box for the final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

ESPN cricinfo reported that Mir had showed symptoms of fever on day three of the match, and subsequently underwent a test, which came positive.

Following the news, the entire production team, as well as those who might have come in close contact with Mir, have been asked by the PCB to undergo COVID-19 tests, with results expected tonight.

Mir is isolating at the team hotel at Pearl Continental

Mir announced her retirement from cricket in April last year. In her 15-year career, she played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is.



