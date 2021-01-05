Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Sana Mir tests positive for COVID-19
  • She is isolating at Pearl Continental Hotel
  • Former cricket captain was in PCB commentary box when she first showed symptoms

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for coronavirus

The 34-year-old cricket star is part of the broadcast panel for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. She was in the Pakistan Cricket Board commentary box for the final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

ESPN cricinfo reported that Mir had showed symptoms of fever on day three of the match, and subsequently underwent a test, which came positive.

Read more: Sana Mir posts cryptic message on Twitter after failing to make World T20 squad

Following the news, the entire production team, as well as those who might have come in close contact with Mir, have been asked by the PCB to undergo COVID-19 tests, with results expected tonight.

Mir is isolating at the team hotel at Pearl Continental

Mir announced her retirement from cricket in April last year.  In her 15-year career, she played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is.


More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Williamson, Nicholls punish Pakistan with triple-century stand

Pak vs NZ: Williamson, Nicholls punish Pakistan with triple-century stand
Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent

Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent
Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality

Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality
Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham

Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham
Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high

Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows
Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship

Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship
Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Watch: Dawid Malan's sixer ends up in fan's beer cup

Watch: Dawid Malan's sixer ends up in fan's beer cup
Another victory for Pakistan Shaheens in New Zealand

Another victory for Pakistan Shaheens in New Zealand
Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap

Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand dismiss Pakistan for 297 as Azhar Ali leads fightback

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand dismiss Pakistan for 297 as Azhar Ali leads fightback

Latest

view all