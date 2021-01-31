Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'

Justin Timberlake gave riveting insights into his songwriting process and studio album updates during a recent chat.

A conversation revolving around Timberlake’s upcoming abum arose on The Jimmy Fallon Show after the host asked the singer, "Can we say? Is there a possibility that there's going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”

Timberlake was quick to respond to the host and very coyly explained, "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility."

But "Let's go with yes — I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."

