Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'

Sunday Jan 31 2021
Justin Timberlake gave riveting insights into his songwriting process and studio album updates during a recent chat.

A conversation revolving around Timberlake’s upcoming abum arose on The Jimmy Fallon Show after the host asked the singer, "Can we say? Is there a possibility that there's going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”

Timberlake was quick to respond to the host and very coyly explained, "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility."

But "Let's go with yes — I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."

Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release

Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding

Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’

Megan Fox clears the air about engagement rumours to Machine Gun Kelly

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa rock the stage at 'THE SHOW'

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan welcomes baby boy with estranged husband Michael Kopech

Meghan Markle, Harry’s exit helped Prince William rebuild ties with Charles

When Angelina Jolie had her Bollywood moment with Shah Rukh Khan: Watch

Nick Jonas roots for Priyanka Chopra: ‘You'll be the first Jonas to win an Oscar’

Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image

