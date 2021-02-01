Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
Rs7,500 prize bond draw result: February 1, 2021 - List of draw 85

Monday Feb 01, 2021

The image shows prize bonds of different denominations.

LAHORE: The 85th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs7,500, was held in Lahore on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The first lucky winner got a prize of Rs15 million while three prizes of Rs5 million each were awarded to the second position holders.

Read more: Prize Bond Schedule 2021 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

Similarly, the third prize of Rs93,000/- were awarded to each of the 1,696 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published here when they are published by the Central Directorate of National Savings.

