Rs7,500 prize bond draw result: February 1, 2021 - List of draw 85

The image shows prize bonds of different denominations.

LAHORE: The 85th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs7,500, was held in Lahore on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The first lucky winner got a prize of Rs15 million while three prizes of Rs5 million each were awarded to the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs93,000/- were awarded to each of the 1,696 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published here when they are published by the Central Directorate of National Savings.