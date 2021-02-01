Travis Barker's Instagram post gets Kourtney Kardashian's heart racing

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian seems to be obsessed over the early days of boyfriend Travis Barker’s musical career.

The former Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to upload a video of himself playing the drums for a 1995 group called Feeble and it seems that the video got the Poosh founder’s heart racing.

The mother-of-three commented "wow" on the post, prompting a flood of reactions from fans.

The couple sparked dating rumours after they spent time together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, California, home on January 22.



The two have been friends for years and both live in the same locality in Calabasas.



According to reports, Kourtney and Travis’ children also hang out together and that their families seem to be getting along well.

