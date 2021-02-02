Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Age limitation for appointment of OGRA chairperson removed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

 Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's logo. Photo: OGRA website
  • The minimum age for the post of Ogra chairperson was fixed at 57 years in the first advertisement
  • Sources claimed that the age limitation has been removed to appoint a candidate named Yousuf Khan as Ogra chairperson
  • Approval of Yousuf Khan's appointment is expected in today's cabinet meeting

The age requirement for the appointment of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) chairperson has been removed. 

The minimum age for the post was fixed at 57 years in the first advertisement.

Read more: OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh

Sources claimed that the age limitation has been removed to appoint a candidate named Yousuf Khan as the Ogra chairperson. Approval of Yousuf Khan's appointment is expected in today's cabinet meeting.

Sources also disclosed that Khan is said to have close ties with a federal minister. He is a graduate from Azerbaijan and reportedly has no experience in leadership management.

More From Pakistan:

Quirky Allama Iqbal statue in Lahore park hot topic on social media

Quirky Allama Iqbal statue in Lahore park hot topic on social media
Four killed as Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles crash into car, motorcycle in Islamabad

Four killed as Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles crash into car, motorcycle in Islamabad
Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi

Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi
PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets

PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets
14 passengers killed in Uthal as van en route Karachi turns turtle

14 passengers killed in Uthal as van en route Karachi turns turtle
MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus

MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus
Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills
3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir

3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir
Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul

Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul
Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes

Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes
Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021
'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

Latest

view all