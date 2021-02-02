Age limitation for appointment of OGRA chairperson removed

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021
The age requirement for the appointment of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) chairperson has been removed.
The minimum age for the post was fixed at 57 years in the first advertisement.
Sources claimed that the age limitation has been removed to appoint a candidate named Yousuf Khan as the Ogra chairperson. Approval of Yousuf Khan's appointment is expected in today's cabinet meeting.
Sources also disclosed that Khan is said to have close ties with a federal minister. He is a graduate from Azerbaijan and reportedly has no experience in leadership management.