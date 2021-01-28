Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Representational image. — File photo 

  • OGRA approves a hike of Rs39.89 per MMBTU for SSCG
  • The average gas price has been set at Rs779.59 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday approved a hike of Rs39.89 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSCG).

The regulator approved the summary after it was moved by SSGC. Moreover, the average gas price has been set at Rs779.59 per MMBTU.

The new rates will be effective once the government issues a notification in this regard; for now, it is not known from which month shall it come into effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gas prices would be increased in Balochistan and Sindh as SSGC is the gas provider for these provinces.


More From Pakistan:

NAB causes $4.3m loss to national exchequer with 'hasty' payment to Broadsheet

NAB causes $4.3m loss to national exchequer with 'hasty' payment to Broadsheet
'Balochistan students need more seats in Pakistan's educational institutes': Liaquat Shahwani

'Balochistan students need more seats in Pakistan's educational institutes': Liaquat Shahwani
Most Pakistanis still think coronavirus dangers are 'exaggerated': survey

Most Pakistanis still think coronavirus dangers are 'exaggerated': survey
NUML Islamabad to conduct online end-term exams amid coronavirus pandemic

NUML Islamabad to conduct online end-term exams amid coronavirus pandemic
Court fines SSGC for negligence after water leaks into gas pipeline

Court fines SSGC for negligence after water leaks into gas pipeline
Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China

Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China
80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts

80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts
After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams

After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams
Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father

Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father
Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August

Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August
Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan
Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Latest

view all