OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh

Representational image. — File photo

OGRA approves a hike of Rs39.89 per MMBTU for SSCG

The average gas price has been set at Rs779.59 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday approved a hike of Rs39.89 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSCG).



The regulator approved the summary after it was moved by SSGC. Moreover, the average gas price has been set at Rs779.59 per MMBTU.

The new rates will be effective once the government issues a notification in this regard; for now, it is not known from which month shall it come into effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gas prices would be increased in Balochistan and Sindh as SSGC is the gas provider for these provinces.



