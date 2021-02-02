Watch: Aerobics teacher does routine, unaware of the Myanmar coup taking place behind her





Wai has a huge following on Facebook, where she regularly posts workout videos. SCREENGRAB/FACEBOOK

A video of aerobic teachers dancing in a backdrop of military vehicles heading towards the parliament goes viral on the internet

The users called the clip the most "absurd thing of the 21st century".



As news of the military coup in Myanmar keeps people around the globe on the seat of their edges, a video of an aerobics teacher dancing in a backdrop of military vehicles heading towards the parliament has sent shock waves on the internet with users calling the clip as the most "absurd thing of the 21st century".

The aerobics teacher, Khing Hnin Wai, shared a video on Facebook Monday of herself performing a nearly three-minute exercise routine where she can be seen oblivious to what is happening in the background.

On Monday, the government of elected Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was toppled by the military after she was arrested along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the early morning raids.

The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to "election fraud", handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.