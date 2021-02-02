With increasing workload, is PM Imran Khan able to stay fit?

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo Urdu/ File

PM Khan says he has gained weight due to increasing workload

Says he always maintained a weight of 185 pounds but now weighs 200 pounds

After assuming office in 2018, PM Khan used to workout in the morning every day but his close aides say he does not get time to exercise at all now

ISLAMABAD: Being the prime minister of a country is no easy feat and requires the incumbent to spend a lot of time sitting in the office. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also reportedly bombarded with a lot of work lately because of which he is unable to take time out for fitness.

As a result, the premier has gained weight, a report by Geo Urdu says. PM Khan said that he has never weighed more than 185 pounds (or 83 kgs) in the past but he now weighs 200 pounds (90 kgs).

Being a sportsman in the past, PM Khan is well-known for maintaining good health through regular exercise.

Lately, however, his close associates have revealed that he does not exercise at all.



Back in 2018 when he had recently assumed office, PM Imran Khan made it a routine for himself to work out in the morning before starting his official duties.

At that time, pictures of the premier enthusiastically exercising in the morning had gone viral on social media, with people commending his healthy lifestyle.

