Angelina Jolie weighs in on her thoughts turning forty

Hollywood’s beloved diva Angelina Jolie recently shed light on her thoughts on turning 40 while “running around” town in a shiny gold bodysuit.

During her interview with the British Vogue, the actor was quoted saying, “I love this cast, and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloé [Zhao]’s vision and Marvel’s commitment to expand the way we see ‘superheroes’.”

The thing that’s sure to make fans bust a gut laughing was how the star summed up her experiences turning 40 and the ‘crazy’ job description she’s running with.

Jolie claimed, “Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it’s good crazy, I think.”

During the course of her interview, Jolie also addressed her character and its motivations, adding how “It’s just a really a love letter to Earth and very character-based, but also very, very big and we’re going to expand a long period of time and try different things.”

Before concluding she also added, “I love the storytelling, and I happen to love Thena. She’s very aggressive and I like her and I’m ready for that now.”