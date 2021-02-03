PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam in the dressing room. Photo: PCB video screengrab

PCB releases video of Pakistani cricket players inside the dressing room

Pakistan take on South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi tomorrow



There's still a day left for Pakistan and South Africa to clash in the second Test match in Rawalpindi. In case you were wondering what the players are up to before the match begins, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has answered that question for you by taking fans into the players dressing room.

In a video shared by the PCB, the players can be seen getting off a bus and heading straight for the dressing room. In one scene, Bowling Coach Waqar Younis can be seen chatting with Yasir Shah and the others in the dressing room, probably sharing tricks of the trade.

In another clip, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf can be seen talking to each other while checking out their shoes.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmad, Nauman Ali, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Rizwan can be seen picking up their gear and heading for the ground for a practice session.

Pakistan take on South Africa in the second Test which begins tomorrow (February 4) in Rawalpindi where the pitch has much to offer pacers. Pakistan will go with their tails up in the series after winning the first game in Karachi by 7 wickets.

Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali starred in Pakistan's victory over South Africa in the first Test.

Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

Pakistani Head Coach Misbahul Haq on Tuesday had said that if the conditions demanded it, the team will be bringing in some changes in the squad for the second Test against South Africa.

During a media briefing after a practice session at the Pindi Stadium, the coach had said that they would follow the horses-for-courses policy rather than sticking to the same old mythology of retaining the winning squad.

“We would make sure that the best team is fielded against South Africa for the second Test. Though it is too early to say anything on the final combination, we would not be afraid of making any changes in the team if some need arises.”

Acknowledging that the conditions will be different while playing at the Pindi Stadium, Misbah had said: “No doubt Pindi and Karachi stadiums have different conditions. We are monitoring the situation and will decide on the final combination once we inspect the final shape of the playing surface.”

Misbah added that team’s management would not hesitate to drop a bowler (spinner) who would be of no use in these conditions