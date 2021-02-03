Salma Hayek 'doesn't care' about Hilaria Baldwin heritage fiasco

Mexican American actress Salma Hayek put her weight behind Hilaria Baldwin regarding her false Spanish heritage.

Speaking on Radio Andy, Salma, who worked with Hilaria’s husband in the movie 30 Rock, she said that she "doesn’t care" about the buzz going around her.

"All of my friends asked me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied,' " she told host Andy Cohen.

"We all lie a little bit."

The Like a Boss star said that she will not judge the mom of five because "she makes my friend happy."

"She fooled me because she's such a good mother," she said.

"You know, I don't care. I'm sorry. I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings, and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing."

In fact, she said that she was "proud" that the yogi instructor wanted to present herself as Spanish.

"It makes me feel proud that people are inspired," she said.

"I am Mexican-Lebanese, but my grandparents — my ancestors on my mother's side — are Spanish. I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool, you know?"

"It is a bizarre story, but don't we all create our own character in life?" she continued. "I mean, this might be extreme, okay, but she's not a bad person."

"She's very kind to me, and that's all I care about," she said. "Spanish people are cool, I don't blame her for choosing that."