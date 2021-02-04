Can't connect right now! retry
Security forces gun down four terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

  • The operation took place in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, says ISPR
  • ISPR says terrorists were involved in several crimes
  • Two soldiers were martyred, while four sustained injuries

MIR ALI: Security forces on Wednesday gunned down four terrorists in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists were killed after the troops cordoned off the area following their observation of the presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

As soon as the forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire at the forces. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

"These terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and IED explosions," it said.

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom 

During the operation two security forces personnel — Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zamin — embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers got injured, ISPR added.

