Dr Faisal says Chinese vaccine not suitable for pregnant women, people above 60: report

A Reuter's photo of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Pakistani authorities have started vaccinating their frontline healthcare workers with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm



But health authorities have expressed concern that the vaccine is not suitable for pregnant women and people above 60 years

A report says Sinopharm vaccine is not recommended for individuals with serious chronic disease.



KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned that the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm is not recommended for certain segments such as people above 60 years and under 18 years old, pregnant women and lactating mothers, The News reported Thursday.

Pakistani authorities started vaccinating frontline healthcare workers with Chinese vaccine Sinopharm Wednesday.

It is being said the Sinopharm vaccine is not recommended for individuals with serious chronic disease or a history of hypersensitivity.

The vaccinators have been directed to postpone vaccination to individuals having fever or during the acute phase of any disease.

Read more: COVAX announces distribution of 17.2 million vaccine doses for Pakistan

'Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine for elderly'



Maintaining that the Sinopharm vaccine should not be used for people above 60 years of age, Dr Sultan said that the elderly would be vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is due for arrival in Pakistan later this month.

Speaking more about the suitable vaccines for the elderly, the top health official said Russian vaccine Sputnik and another Chinese vaccine Cansino, whose trials have recently concluded in Pakistan, could also be a suitable option.



Some other leading infectious diseases experts confirmed that the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm was not recommended for people above 60 years of age due to lack of safety and efficacy data in the elderly.

Its trials are underway to determine efficacy for the elderly, pregnant women and lactating mothers, they underscored.