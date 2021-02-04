PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority

The prime minister was presiding over a weekly review meeting regarding the availability and prices of basic commodities across the country. Photo: APP

Decision made to immediately terminate existing market committees in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa



Action to be taken against concerned assistant commissioners in case of non-implementation of price lists, meeting chaired by PM decides



The premier was presiding over a weekly review meeting regarding the availability and prices of basic commodities in Pakistan



A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister to review the prices of essential commodities on Wednesday.

The prime minister was presiding over a weekly review meeting regarding the availability and prices of basic commodities across the country.

The meeting was attended by the relevant federal and provincial ministers, secretaries, chief secretaries and other senior officers.

It was decided to immediately terminate the existing market committees in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also decided to take action against the concerned assistant commissioners in case of non-implementation of price lists.

the government officials also decided to expedite the installation of cameras in sugar mills and provide details of sales tax collected by the Federal Board of Revenue to the provincial governments for sugar.