Govt decides to expedite installation of cameras in sugar mills

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on prices of basic necessities

Meeting decides FBR to give data on tax collected by provinces against sugar

Existing market committees in two provincial governments of PTI have been abolished

The federal government on Wednesday decided to expedite the installation of cameras in sugar mills across the country.



The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the prices of basic necessities. Federal and provincial ministers, secretaries, chief secretaries, and other senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting decided that the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) would provide details related to the tax collected by provincial governments on sugar.

The existing market committees in the two provincial governments of PTI will be abolished immediately, the meeting decided. Until the formation of committees consisting of competent persons, the responsibility will be handed over to the concerned district and tehsil administration.

In case the traders went against the rates issued on the price list, concerned assistant commissioners would take action against them.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that adequate availability of basic necessities at utility stores should be ensured. "Estimation of essential commodities like wheat, sugar, for the future should be completed as soon as possible."

During the briefing, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that the consumer price index (CPI) was recorded at 5.7% in January, up from 14.6% last year.

CPI was recorded at 8.2% from July to January, up from 11.2% last year, he said, adding that there has been a clear decline in the CPI.

Prices of sugar, eggs, onions, etc., declined while flour prices remained stable, he added.