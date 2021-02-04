Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian calls out James Charles’s ‘latest TikTok scam’

Kim Kardashian recently called out James Charles over his repeated TikTok antics.

It all began once Charles took to TikTok and called A-list celebrities and recorded their reactions to being told “I’m too busy to talk.”

The first person Charles contacted was Kris Jenner and after an irked conversation with her he moved on to Lil Nax X, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Iggy Azalea and finaly Kim Kardashian who caught onto his little prank and busted him by saying, "What TikTok scam are you doing right now?”

Near the end Charles was left flabbergasted and exclaimed “No! You’re so annoying!”

Check it out below:


