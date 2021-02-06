No change in Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has issued a clarification after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir Solidarity Day, saying there’s no change in Pakistan’s principled position in the Kashmir dispute.

On Friday, PM Imran Khan told the Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant the people of Azad Kashmir and Indian Kashmir the right to be part of Pakistan or be a free state, if they so wish.

Responding to media queries, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said PM Imran Khan, in his address, reiterated Pakistan's long-held position and support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The spokesperson said the prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.

Chaudhri said Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

In his Kotli speech, the prime minister also made a conditional offer for a dialogue on the Kashmir dispute to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing India, he said: "Today, I say to you again. Come resolve this Kashmir dispute with us. And for that, the first thing you must do is to restore Article 370. And then speak to us. And then, as per the United Nations resolution, give the Kashmiris their due right.”

The premier said India can never win a war, therefore, it must reverse the steps of August 5 and end the reign of atrocities in Indian Kashmir

He added, "We are ready to speak to you again. But I say this again. Do not mistake our hand of friendship for weakness. This country, Pakistan, belongs to those who bow to no one but God. We do not fear anyone but Him. So do not think we say this with fear.”