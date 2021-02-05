Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Time to end this human tragedy, says COAS Gen Bajwa

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
  • Gen Bajwa calls for resolving dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir
  • Army chief salutes Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving grave atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown
  • Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today across the country

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that it is time to end the human tragedy in Kashmir as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

In a statement, Army Chief Gen Bajwa saluted the Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving grave atrocities, human rights violations and a lockdown under Indian occupation.

“Time to end this human tragedy and resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & UN resolutions,” COAS Bajwa said.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today across the country with renewed commitment to bring the Kashmir issue to the limelight.

The events have been organised in a novel manner. The aim is to highlight the facade behind India's so-called democracy that ripped off the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

President Alvi, PM Imran urge world to hold India accountable

President Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan have called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Kashmir.

In his message, the president said the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people is key to durable peace in South Asia.

Calling self-determination one of the fundamental rights codified in the United Nations Charter, he said the denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris is the very negation of human dignity.

In his message, PM Imran said Pakistan will remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realise their inalienable right to self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since August 5, 2019.

The prime minister demanded India give access to the international human rights organisations, as well as the international media to investigate the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.

