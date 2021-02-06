Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla Parker in secret interview

Princess Diana revealed a bitter truth about her relationship with Camilla-Parker Bowles in secretly-recorded interviews in 1991 for her biography, "Diana: Her True Story" by Andrew Morton.

Diana said she was seen as a threat by Duchess of Cornwall from their first meeting, Prince Harry's mom reportedly revealed this in secretly recorded tapes which were later used as material for her biography.

A revised version of the book, titled "Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words," published in 2017, featuring quotes from the recorded sessions.

"[I met her] very early on. I was introduced to the circle, but I was a threat. I was a very young girl but I was a threat," Diana was quoted as saying.

She, according to a media outlet, revealed more things about Camilla. The princess also described a lunch meeting she had with her after engagement to Prince Charles, where Camilla reportedly asked if Diana planned to hunt with her new fiance.

Diana was 19 when she got engaged to 32-year-old Prince Charles. Nearly one billion people from 74 countries tuned in to watch Diana and Charles' nuptials on July 29 in 1981. Camilla was 33 at the time.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005.

