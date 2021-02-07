Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’

Can't connect right now! retry
Ever since Meghan Markle married into the royal family, her ties with Kate Middleton have become one of the most talked about topics.

And while the authenticity of the claims are yet to be unraveled, a royal correspondent has claimed that the relationship between the two wives did not end up being what the palace had hoped for.

Royal reporter Ashley Pearson told Amazon Prime’s 2020 documentary Harry & Meghan: The Next Step that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t forge a solid friendship.

"Initially Harry and Meghan moved in together, on Kensington Palace grounds. They had a rather small cottage, I think it was just two bedrooms,” she said.

"It wasn't grand or especially big, but it was very close to William and Kate. I think the hopes were that Kate would help Meghan adjust, and the two women would become fierce and loyal friends, and would be joined at the hip, and everything would go smoothly,” she continued.

“They are by all means cordial, but I don't believe they are close friends. I think Meghan and Kate probably don't have all that much in common and they're both fully formed adult women. They're not teenagers you take on a trip together,” she added.

