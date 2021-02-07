Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ravishing in latest snap

Can't connect right now! retry
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated her fans with a latest adorable picture and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Esra took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

Esra aka Halime Sultan looked gorgeous in her the latest snap.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis to shower love on their favourite actress.

The endearing snap has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Esra rose to fame with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

