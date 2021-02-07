Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

The Queen is looking to strip Prince Harry off of his military titles as she does not think he "deserves" it.

According to a royal expert, the Queen "doesn't think Harry deserves them while he is AWOL in California," and that "Harry can't have it both ways".

"These titles are very dear to his heart," the expert said. 

"He is about to be stripped of them because the Queen doesn't think he deserves them while he is AWOL in California and not fulfilling full royal duties.

The expert added that Harry will go to Britain in hopes of retaining his title however, the situation seems to tip into the Queen's favour.  

"He is determined to keep them, he is coming over to Britain. Who is going to win that battle?"

"The Queen will win the battle. These are three honorary titles. No-one is suggesting to take away award or rank that he earned in his service, not at all.

"These titles represent the Queen. The one linked to the Marines has been held by kings and Prince Phillip.

"Harry can't have it both ways. He can't say, 'I don't want to be a member of the royal family but I still want to retain these titles and represent the Queen'. It doesn't work that way. Yet again, it is another example of Harry throwing his toys out of the pram over these titles."

The expert continued to back the Queen, saying that she needs someone to hold the title who is actively part of the royal family. 

"They are bestowed by the Queen, and she wants a working royal - not someone who is sitting in sunny California making money out of Netflix and Spotify."

