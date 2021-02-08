Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Miley Cyrus opened up about her 2013 hit 'Wrecking Ball' and how it came from a place of pain 

Miley Cyrus remembered Britney Spears and sent her an abundance of love during her pre-Super Bowl performance, two days after a controversial documentary about her conservatorship premiered.

The former Disney star gave a shout-out to Spears during her TikTok Tailgate performance at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

“We love Britney,” Miley said while adding the singer’s name to the lyrics of 2009’s Party in the USA.

She later teared up and with emotions running high while singing the Wrecking Ball.

Miley also said that her 2013 hit is “about feeling completely broken and shattered.”

“Everyone’s suffering is different, even everyone’s threshold of pain,” she added. “I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot.”

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident
Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations

Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations
How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it

How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert
Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'

Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'
Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family

Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family
Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat

Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat
Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set

Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report
Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

Latest

view all