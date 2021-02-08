How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it

It is often wondered how power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheldon crossed paths but it turns out that a comical Super Bowl advertisement for a phone service company explains it all.

In the ad, The Voice coach Adam Levine too makes an appearance. He can be seen chatting with Stefani on video call who tells the Maroon 5 frontman that she wants someone "from another country who is cultured and sensitive".

However, the spotty service prevents Levine from hearing properly and instead he hears that her type of man is "completely country, uncultured, and is threatened by a strong, confident woman"- the complete opposite of Stefani's choice.

"I have your guy," Levine joked as he looked at Blake Sheldon passing by.

The next scene cuts to Sheldon walking across a restaurant to meet his real life fiance, who is clearly unimpressed with what she sees.

