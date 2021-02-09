Two Lahore men shoot 55-year-old man dead after tiff over parking space





Case registered on complaint of 55-year-old's son

Incident took place in Lahore's Gulshan-e-Ravi

Police deploy teams to arrest culprits

Two young men in Lahore have been accused of killing a 55-year-old after he reportedly did not allow them to park their motorcycle in the Lahore's Gulshan-e-Ravi.

The FIR says 55-year-old Munir Ahmed was sitting near the barricades of Qaddafi park when the two men came and parked their motorcycle in front of him.

Munir told them to park it somewhere else, but the men shot and killed him.

A police spokesperson said a case was registered against suspects Saran Khan and Subhan on the complaint of Muhammad Shahid, the son of the deceased.

The police said teams have been deployed to arrest the culprits.