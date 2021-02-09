Can't connect right now! retry
PDM to flex its muscles in Sindh's second-largest city Hyderabad today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

  • PPP leader Shazia Marri says 50,000-60,000 seats have been put in the ground for the Hyderabad power show 
  • PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to skip Hyderabad rally
  • PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address rally

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a power show in Hyderabad today as it ramps up pressure on the PTI-led government ahead of its long march in Islamabad.

The public gathering is being hosted by the PPP on the Hatri bypass ground. The venue and streets of the city are filled with party flags and banners.

The organisers have set up seats for the attendees. PPP leader Shazia Marri says close to 50,000 to 60,000 seats have been placed.

Read more: PDM will demand fresh elections in long march, says Fazlur Rehman

PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is already in Karachi, and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering. 

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will not be attending the gathering. She cancelled her trip to Karachi after her daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar was hospitalised due to an accident. 

PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past."

According to the report, several roads and buildings in the city have been decorated with PDM's flags and portraits of its leaders, while a reception camp has also been set up for the jalsa.

