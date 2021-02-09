Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have moved out of the UK out of their own will but their relocation was already part of the plan for Queen Elizabeth II as well.

Royal author Robert Lacey claims the monarch was all set to move the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to South Africa prior to their bombshell announcement about stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

According to Lacey, the pair was supposed to be out of the country for a "decent spell" as Her Majesty had some major role set for the two in the British Commonwealth Nations which would have come as a "token of trust" for the couple.

"In Malta, Elizabeth had tasted 'normal' life as a young naval officer's wife, not a king's daughter. It had set her up well to come back home and do her duty," said Lacey, per Express UK.

“Modern South Africa, with its black-majority rule, could be just the spot — and the couple themselves seemed interested by the notion. Their relationship had taken flower in Africa after all, so maybe it, or somewhere else in the Commonwealth, might provide their next step. Johannesburg could be their Malta," he said.

"Meghan came to perceive Young as the inflexible, bureaucratic figure who summed up what was at fault with the palace mentality, and the feeling was mutual. Young really came to dislike Meghan's style," he added.

