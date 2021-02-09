Smart lockdown in six Lahore areas as coronavirus cases increase

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021
LAHORE: A smart lockdown has been imposed in six localities of Lahore after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases was reported.
The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department issued a notification for it on Tuesday.
The following six areas will be under the smart lockdown:
These areas will be sealed for the next two weeks. Entry and exit points have been closed.
There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases across Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, the notification read.
Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark
It gave the SOPs of the smart lockdown in detail with timings for grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps, what can stay open and what cannot.
You can read the details here
Last year, the government decided to impose smart lockdowns in areas actively reporting cases of the deadly virus.
Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, over 1,000 new cases were reported countrywide while 40 people lost their lives.