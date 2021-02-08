Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark

  • NCOC says 59 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours to the virus
  • Pakistan conducts 32,149 tests, reports 1,037 new cases
  • Positivity ratio of country stands at 3.2%

Pakistan reached on Monday a grim milestone in the fight against coronavirus as the country has now lost more than 12,000 people to the virus following the 59 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the greatest number of deaths were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab. It also said that out of the 59, 42 people that passed away were on ventilators.

The new deaths have taken the countywide death toll due to the deadly virus to 12,026.

Read more: Pakistan begins nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive

The country’s nerve centre in the battle against the coronavirus said that Pakistan conducted 32,149 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,037 came back positive. The positivity ratio of the country stood at 3.2%.

With the new cases, the active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 31,983.

On the other hand, the total number of cases detected in the country so far stands at 555,511 after the new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

The province wise breakdown is as follows: Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 9,219 cases, Balochistan 18,869, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,916, Islamabad 41,994, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 68,531 cases, Punjab 160,935 cases and Sindh 251,047 case so far.

The NCOC reported that 511,502 people have recovered across the country after contracting coronavirus. It added that currently there are no patient on vents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

