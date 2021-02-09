Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Justin Timberlake asked to apologise to Britney Spears after public breakdown

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Justin Timberlake accused Britney Spears of cheating on him two decades ago

Justin Timberlake is facing flak for causing emotional trauma and distress to Britney Spears, back when they were dating in 2000.

A new documentary, titled Framing Britney Spears, based on her controversial life has opened a can of worms about her conservatorship among other aspects.

Amid the controversy, Timberlake has been asked to apologise to Spears for accusing her of cheating on him two decades ago. His narrative was further intensified after his song Cry Me a River, featuring Spears's lookalike, showed a blonde girl sneaking around behind his back.

After the documentary premiered, enraged fans took to Twitter to slam Timberlake, demanding for an apology.

“Justin Timberlake needs to get his apology ready…” one person wrote, while another commented, “Watching Framing Britney Spears is a pretty easy way to feel angry about misogyny, Justin Timberlake, and how we rake every girl and young woman in the spotlight over the coals!”

“Twenty-five minutes into the nyt britney doc and ready to slowly pull out each of justin timberlake’s teeth with a wrench,” another angrily noted.

