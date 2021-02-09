Paris Hilton addresses Utah boarding school ‘violations’

Paris Hilton has finally come forward to give her statement against the Utah boarding school that harassed her for a number of years.

The star provided her testimony to the court and according to People magazine she was quoted saying, "My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States.”

"For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, [expletive] and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not."

Before concluding, Hilton also added, "I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights."