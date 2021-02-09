Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Paris Hilton addresses Utah boarding school 'violations'

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Paris Hilton addresses Utah boarding school 'violations'

Paris Hilton has finally come forward to give her statement against the Utah boarding school that harassed her for a number of years.

The star provided her testimony to the court and according to People magazine she was quoted saying, "My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States.”

"For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, [expletive] and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not."

Before concluding, Hilton also added, "I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights."

