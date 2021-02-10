Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry

Meghan Markle's divorcee status was specifically mentioned on wedding card with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had been married to New York socialite Trevor Engelson, before saying her vows to Prince Harry.



In an eerie move made ahead of her wedding to Harry, Buckingham Palace signalled Meghan's first divorce on the invites sent out to guests.

This meant that the Duchess's divorcee status was specifically mentioned on the cards, wherein she was referred to as 'Ms Markle,' instead of 'Miss Markle.'

Etiquette expert William Hanson told the Sun Online explained, "The Royal Household, in particular The Queen, has never before acknowledged the honorific Ms, regardless of whether it was being used to signify a divorced woman or one who did not feel her marital status was of importance.

"It was first used in connection to Meghan in the November engagement announcement and since then has been used throughout the royal household’s communications, on press releases, invitations and social media," Hanson added.