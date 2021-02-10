WhatsApp rolls out new web version

— Reuters/File

WhatsApp rolls out a new update for its Android version

Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store

Beta testers should not upgrade to 2.21.3.15

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android users — the 2.21.3.15 version.

According to WaBetaInfo, this release, like other Web releases "includes all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store."



It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetainfo.

Read more: WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super super safe'

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.3.15, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.



"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.3.15 update, you should visit the Android page," it said.



Read more: WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.