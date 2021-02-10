WhatsApp rolls out new web version

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021
WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android users — the 2.21.3.15 version.
According to WaBetaInfo, this release, like other Web releases "includes all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store."
It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetainfo.
"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.3.15, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.
"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.3.15 update, you should visit the Android page," it said.
Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.