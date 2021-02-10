Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp rolls out new web version

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

  • WhatsApp rolls out a new update for its Android version
  • Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store
  • Beta testers should not upgrade to 2.21.3.15

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android users — the 2.21.3.15 version.

According to WaBetaInfo, this release, like other Web releases "includes all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store."

It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetainfo.

Read more: WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super super safe'

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.3.15, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.3.15 update, you should visit the Android page," it said.

Read more: WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.

