Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Taylor Swift may be getting the doors to the palace open for her thanks to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be gearing up to have a meeting with popstar Taylor Swift.

According to reports, the Folklore singer, who has now been living in London for years with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, may be getting the doors to the palace open for her.

Royal commentator from Daily Mail, Charlie Lankston explained that the royal pair and the singer could be planning a special project.

"We do understand that they have broached the idea of getting to know Taylor Swift a bit better,” she said.

"I don't believe that they've already got a date in their schedule. I do believe that it is within the realm of possibility that we will see them working together in the not-too-distant future on a project,” she went on to say.

That being said, if this ends up happening, it won’t be the first time Swift would be rubbing shoulders with the royals as she met Prince William back in 2013 as well.

She was part of the gala hosted by the Duke of Cambridge at Kensington Palace to raise money for homelessness charity.