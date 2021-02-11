No change in policy on Kashmir, says US

A protester holds up a placard that points the human rights violations situation in occupied Kashmir. Photo: file

US State Department spokesperson clarified US hasn't changed policy on Kashmir

A tweet of the State Department had referred to the disputed territory as "India's Jammu and Kashmir"



The United States clarified on Thursday that there has been no change in its policy towards occupied Kashmir, after a State Department tweet referred to the disputed territory as "India's Jammu and Kashmir".

This was said by Edward Price, Spokesperson of the US State Department during a briefing when a tweet by the State Department was brought to his notice.

"Could you comment also on a tweet earlier today that State tweeted out saying that – it refers to India’s Jammu and Kashmir? Now, is this a change in policy? Does State does not recognize this as a disputed territory? Is there some sort of change in position that we need to know? There’s been certain criticism of the phrasing today," asked a reporter.

"I want to be very clear there has been no change in US policy in the region," said Price.

The tweet being spoken of was the one in which the US had welcomed the resumption of internet services in occupied Kashmir.

"We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K," the tweet had read.

Jammu and Kashmir never was an Indian territory, never will be: Pakistan

Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India have been on the rise ever since New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian constitution that granted Kashmir autonomous status.

Pakistan has also accused India of being actively involved in orchestrating, financing and providing logistical support to terrorist organisations like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Jamaat-ul-Ahraar to target Pakistan from across the border.

“Indian has hired and organised criminal groups located at our western borders to conduct terrorist attacks in Pakistan, especially to disrupt the development of the western and southern regions of my country," said a senior Pakistani diplomat at the UNGA last year.