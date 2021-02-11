Can't connect right now! retry
Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

(L-R): Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. —PID/APP/File
  • PM forms committee to probe leaked video allegedly showing PTI members receiving large sums of money
  • Committee comprises Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Shahzad Akbar
  • The three will look into events surrounding the video, as well as the alleged involvement of Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday constituted a committee to probe a leaked video allegedly showing PTI members receiving large sums of money.

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

The committee will comprise Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. The three members will conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired and submit a report to the premier containing recommendations.

Following the 2018 Senate elections, 20 PTI members were dismissed from the party after reports of them "selling their votes" surfaced.

Former PTI members Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar, who are visible in the video, were among those to have been dismissed at the time.

KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign after he was seen in the video.

Durrani and Mayar have alleged that the money was distributed by the KP government in the presence of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

These allegations will also be probed by the committee.

