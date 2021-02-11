India tells US social media companies to abide by country's laws





India has asked US social media companies to abide by the laws of the country after it had a row with Twitter

Indian IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad calls out Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp by name in parliament

India recently rebuked Twitter after it refused to fully comply with a government order to take down over 1,100 accounts

NEW DELHI: India has asked US social media companies to abide by the laws of the country after it had a row with Twitter related to content regulation.



Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called out Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules.

"You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India," said Prasad.

India rebuked Twitter on Wednesday after the U.S. social media giant refused to fully comply with a government order to take down over 1,100 accounts and posts which New Delhi claims spread misinformation about the farmer protests against new agriculture reforms.

Read more: Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens

Twitter said it had not blocked all of the content because it believed the directives were not in line with Indian laws.

That prompted censure from India's tech ministry and calls from politicians to urge their followers to join Twitter's home-grown local rival, Koo.

Related: India asks Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts, say govt sources