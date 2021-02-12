Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Jim Parsons almost got rejected during his audition to play Sheldon Cooper 

Jim Parsons is catapulted to fame with his iconic character of Sheldon Cooper in hit comedy series The Big Bang Theory.

It is because of his goofy yet lovable character that the show garnered massive popularity over the years.

However, it is shocking to know that Parsons had almost gotten rejected during his audition to play Sheldon, as revealed by one of the show’s co-creators, Bill Brady.

According to Brady, Chuck Lorre almost passed Sheldon Cooper’s role over to somebody else.

"We saw 100 people? And when Jim Parsons came in, he was Sheldon on a level," Brady said on the At Home with the Creative Coalition podcast. “Jim came in and he was just — from that audition, he was the Sheldon that you saw on television."

"[Jim] created that character at that audition. And he left the room and I turned and I went, 'That's the guy! That's the guy! That's the guy!' And Chuck turned and he said, 'Nah, he's gonna break your heart. He'll never give you that performance again.'"

But the next day, in the spirit of Pasadena’s smartest physicist, Parson came back and gave an even better performance.

More From Entertainment:

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest
Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday
Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle
Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report
‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted
Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo

Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo
Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Latest

view all