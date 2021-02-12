After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

A Reuters file image of a road being constricted in Islamabad.

PM approves Leh Expressway project, work starts today

Interior minister says road will facilitate residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The Rs65 billion project has been pending for decades

ISLAMABAD: Work on the long-awaited Leh Expressway starts today as Prime Minister Imran Khan has given his go ahead for the development project.



Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed the premier's approval.

The 17-kilometre road will be constructed on both sides of the Leh Nullah.

The interior minister said residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be facilitated after construction of the road.



The Rs65 billion project has been pending for decades. It aims to address the issue of traffic congestion in the garrison city.

The project is expected to be completed in two years.