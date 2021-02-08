Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Government land in Islamabad recovered after 16 years in anti-encroachment drive

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday Feb 08, 2021

  • CDA retrieves 350 kanal state land
  • Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Sector I-15/4
  • The land mafia had occupied the land for years and constructed a house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings

ISLAMABAD: Government land stretching over 350 kanals has been recovered by the Capital Development Authority in the last week during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-15/4.

CDA says it was able to recover the sector after 16 years.

Those who interfered in the CDA operation were arrested, a statement by the authority said.

Read more: When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

The land mafia had occupied the land for years and constructed a house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings.

The CDA enforcement department deputy director, assistant directors and other staff took part in the operation.

Before this, CDA had carried out a drive in Bari Imam area where a home, boundary wall, and three kitchens were demolished.

Read more: PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised

Similarly, the authority also demolished an under-construction house, 11 rooms, and two houses in Panjgraan.

More From Pakistan:

PTI seeks judicial commission on land issues following demolition of Haleem Adil Sheikh's farmhouse

PTI seeks judicial commission on land issues following demolition of Haleem Adil Sheikh's farmhouse

Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19

Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19
VIPs getting COVID vaccines: PML-N’s Zubair distances himself from scandal

VIPs getting COVID vaccines: PML-N’s Zubair distances himself from scandal
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark
Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi
PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman
More than 7,000 poor people to become homeowners under govt's scheme

More than 7,000 poor people to become homeowners under govt's scheme
Murad Raas says teachers' lives made 'hassle free' with online processes

Murad Raas says teachers' lives made 'hassle free' with online processes
Sindh govt firmly told to ensure vaccines are only given to healthcare workers: Asad Umar

Sindh govt firmly told to ensure vaccines are only given to healthcare workers: Asad Umar
UN report recognises Pakistan's fight against terrorism

UN report recognises Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident

Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident
PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah

PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah

Latest

view all