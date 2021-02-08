Government land in Islamabad recovered after 16 years in anti-encroachment drive

Monday Feb 08, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Government land stretching over 350 kanals has been recovered by the Capital Development Authority in the last week during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-15/4.
CDA says it was able to recover the sector after 16 years.
Those who interfered in the CDA operation were arrested, a statement by the authority said.
The land mafia had occupied the land for years and constructed a house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings.
The CDA enforcement department deputy director, assistant directors and other staff took part in the operation.
Before this, CDA had carried out a drive in Bari Imam area where a home, boundary wall, and three kitchens were demolished.
Similarly, the authority also demolished an under-construction house, 11 rooms, and two houses in Panjgraan.