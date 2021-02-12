Can't connect right now! retry
Murtaza Ali Shah

UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • Inquiry being conducted by parliamentary select committee responsible for scrutiny of UK aid
  • UK’s aid to Pakistan came under focus after a Daily Mail report alleged Shahbaz Sharif had embezzled millions of UK taxpayers’ money 
  • British MPs have invited written submissions with a deadline of April 1 to assess the impact of UK aid to Pakistan

LONDON: The International Development Committee (IDC) of the British Parliament has re-launched an inquiry to assess the effectiveness of its government’s development policy towards the country and investigate the £302 million aid given to Pakistan by the United Kingdom.

The inquiry will be conducted by the parliamentary select committee responsible for scrutiny of UK aid, which is made of MPs from different parties.

The UK’s aid to Pakistan came under focus after the Daily Mail published an article in 2019 alleging that "millions” of UK taxpayers’ money was stolen by former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his family. The PML-N leader is already suing the paper and contesting the claim as "baseless".

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif-Daily Mail defamation case set to proceed to court

Pakistan has been part of the Department for International Development's (DFID) largest country programme for the last five years and has received around £302 million in 2019/20.

During 2018 and 2019, the UK aid to Pakistan saw 53% spent on human development (including health and education), 29% on economic development, 10% on governance and security, 5% on climate and the environment and 3% on humanitarian aid.

The British MPs have invited written submissions by April 1 to assess the impact of the UK aid to Pakistan.

The MPs will investigate whether UK's strategic aims for its Pakistan programme are clear and appropriate and if other aspects of the UK-Pakistan relationship are coherent and well-coordinated with the aid programme and its aims and objectives. They will check to what extent is UK aid spending in Pakistan integrated, coordinated and responsive to the priorities and commitments of the Pakistan government.

Read more: Sharif family laundered quake victims’ aid money to UK, alleges report

The inquiry will assess whether aid is focused on the poorest, most marginalised. They will also investigate if the UK's aid spending in Pakistan is appropriate to achieve long-lasting change.

The inquiry into the UK aid to Pakistan was launched in June 2019 but did not take any oral evidence as the Parliament was dissolved.

This inquiry follows from that work, according to a statement from the parliamentary committee.

