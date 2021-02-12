'Groove Mera': PCB defends PSL 6 anthem and choice of artists

PCB says that it wanted to feature voices that were new

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday defended its decision to hire Naseebo Lal, Aima biag and Young Stunners to perform the anthem for the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition.

In a statement to daily Dawn, a PCB spokesperson said that the three artists were asked to do the song as the PCB wanted to feature voices that were new and had not sung any PSL anthem before.

“Naseebo Lal is an extremely talented, underutilised vocalist whose voice has the strength to carry this cricket anthem,” the official said. He further added that Aima Baig gave young energy to the anthem.

The spokesperson said that Young Stunners were a "natural choice" to be a part of the anthem as they are leaders in the hip-hop scene of the country.

“Cricket and music have always formed a natural union in Pakistan. The thought process was to pave the way for a new sound of cricket in Pakistan that appeals to the multi-dimensional audience that comes with Pakistan’s biggest cricketing event,” the spokesperson said.

'Groove Mera' triggers debate

The PCB had released the PSL anthem for the sixth edition last week, saying the song refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers."

It added: "the anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.



Following the release of the song there was a heated debate on social media with the anthem receiving mixed reviews.

Even former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar weighed in on the debate saying that the PCB had released "the worst song that he had heard in the history of the PSL".

The pacer had mocked the new song by joking that ever since he played it for his children, they have stopped talking to him. "My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," he said.