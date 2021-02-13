Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android users — version 2.21.3.17.

"The 2.21.3.17 update is a web release," said WABetaInfo on Saturday.

According to the WhatsApp news website, "web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store".

"It's like a release candidate, a final beta," it explained.

WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

WABetaInfo said that a user may update to this version if they are not a beta tester.

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.3.17, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

Users that aren't beta testers and are curious to know what is new the 2.21.3.17 update should visit the Android page for details.

What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?

"Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.3.17 update already contains it, being available for everyone," WABetaInfo said.

The update can be downloaded using the WhatsApp website. It will not be sent to the Play Store.


More From Sci-Tech:

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report

Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report
WhatsApp rolls out new web version

WhatsApp rolls out new web version
Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens

Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens
'I'm not a cat,' Texas lawyer tells judge after Zoom filter mishap

'I'm not a cat,' Texas lawyer tells judge after Zoom filter mishap
WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super duper safe'

WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super duper safe'
Shopify's payment option to be rolled out on Facebook, Instagram

Shopify's payment option to be rolled out on Facebook, Instagram
WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report
Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines

Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines
Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January

Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January
WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others
Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so

Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so

Latest

view all