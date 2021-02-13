Can't connect right now! retry
Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake issues apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson following a documentary on the latter

Jessica Biel came forth reacting to Justin Timberlake's apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and past Super Bowl Halftime show co-performer, Janet Jackson.

It all started after a documentary based on Spears's life spurred a debate on social media, with millions of followers urging Timberlake to apologise for accusing the songstress of cheating publicly.

Timberlake then said in a statement that he regrets his past behaviour. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartedly want to be part of and grow from."

The singer's wife, Jessica Biel, reacted to his apology in a recent Instagram comment.

"I love you. [heart emoji]," Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012 and shares two sons with him, commented on his post. 

"The industry is flawed," Timberlake wrote in his apology post on Instagram on Friday. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

