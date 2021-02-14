Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Dananeer Mobeen grooves to Yashraj Mukhate's #PawriHoriHai viral song

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen with two others grooving to the #PawriHoriHai track. Photo: Dananeer Mobeen Instagram

Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen seems to be having a blast after her #PawriHoriHai meme blew up, as can be witnessed from her latest Instagram video. 

Mobeen, in her most recent Instagram post, can be seen grooving to Indian artist Yashraj Mukhate's viral recreation of her meme #PawriHoriHai in a video with two other people. 

Wearing a red shirt with the words pawrihoraina written on it, she vibes to the track with the other two girls, who have white shirts with the same word written on them. 

Not only that, Dananeer promised her fans she will be putting out something more exciting for them in the days to come. 

#PawriHoriHai goes viral on social media

Dananeer's video had gone viral and was re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Celebrities like former cricketer Wasim Akram and actor Saba Qamar also recreated her version to the joy of millions in Pakistan and neighbouring India. 

