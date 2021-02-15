JUI-F's electoral symbol is a 'book', clarifies ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan's logo. — File photo

"Book" to remain JUI-F's electoral symbol

"Pen" is not JUI-F's symbol, clarifies ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan said Monday that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI-F) electoral symbol for the by-election is a "book" after notifications regarding the party's symbol made rounds on social media.

The ECP, in a press release, said that the party's symbol is "book" and not "(qalam) pen".

"All the candidates of the JUI-F will contest in the by-elections following the 'book' electoral symbol," the ECP's statement added.

The by-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, while voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on Feb 19.

