JUI-F's electoral symbol is a 'book', clarifies ECP

Monday Feb 15, 2021
The Election Commission of Pakistan said Monday that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI-F) electoral symbol for the by-election is a "book" after notifications regarding the party's symbol made rounds on social media.
The ECP, in a press release, said that the party's symbol is "book" and not "(qalam) pen".
"All the candidates of the JUI-F will contest in the by-elections following the 'book' electoral symbol," the ECP's statement added.
The by-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, while voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on Feb 19.
