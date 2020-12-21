Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

ECP announces schedule of by-polls in 2 NA, 5 provincial assemblies' seats

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

A file photo of ECP board outside its office. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday announced the schedule for by-polls on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats.

The notifications state that in pursuance of the provisions of Section57 of the Elections Act 2017 read with Section 102 thereof and clause (4) of Article 224 and Article 254 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic if Pakistan, the ECP has called upon the electors to elect members of national and provincial assemblies.

By-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while the voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on February 19, 2021.

Read more: Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March

Schedule for Sindh and Balochistan assemblies:

December 22: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 23 to 28: Filing of nomination papers

December 29: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 4, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 8, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 14, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 15, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 16, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 17, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 16, 2021: Polling day

Poll: Which party would people vote for if elections are held today?

Schedule for NA, Punjab and KP seats:

December 24: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 25 to 20: Filing of nomination papers

December 31: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 6, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 11, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 18, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 19, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 20, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 21, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 19, 2021: Polling day


More From Pakistan:

ECP breaks silence over Senate elections controversy

ECP breaks silence over Senate elections controversy

PTI's Zulfi Bukhari features on HELLO! magazine's Hot 100 cover

PTI's Zulfi Bukhari features on HELLO! magazine's Hot 100 cover
Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader
Pakistan not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved, UAE told

Pakistan not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved, UAE told
Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis

Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis
Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended
PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan
Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%
PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised

PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised
Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus

Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus
Islamabad Zoo to have an electric train in upcoming safari park

Islamabad Zoo to have an electric train in upcoming safari park

Latest

view all