Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together

Former model Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods celebrated their first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together after they started dating in June last year.

Former Love Island star took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Katie and dubbed this Valentine’s Day ‘amazing’

He said, “Amazing Valentines with My @katieprice #FirstValentines” followed by heart emoticon.

According to media reports, Katie and her beau travelled more than 180 miles for a romantic weekend away on Valentine’s Day.

The pair have known each other for years but started dating in June 2020.