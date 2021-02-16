Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cusp of revealing the royal family’s secrets in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, royal author and journalist Robert Jobson has warned the couple about their standing in the royal family.

He said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should either completely remove themselves from the monarchy or go ahead and rejoin the royal family fully. 

Despite having stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, Harry still retains his place in the line to the throne as well as his children.

Seeing Prince Harry, Archie and his second child's prominent position in the line-of-succession and the fact that they want no part in royal duties, it is hard to expect that the interview, which will air on March 7, will see Harry speak in favour of the monarchy.

Jobson replied to a tweet by a Daily Mirror associate, who shared a link to a story about the Oprah interview and said: "I'd like to thank this couple for everything they do to make Britain a republic." 

"Makes it very difficult to argue for the system of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy in the UK when Harry, Archie and Meghan and Harry’s unborn child (irrespective of sex) are 6th, 7th and (when born) 8th in the line to the throne," Jobson replied.

"They should be in or out."


